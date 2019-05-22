Bhawana Kanth becomes 1st fighter pilot to qualify to undertake combat missions

Scripting history, Flight Lieutenant on Wednesday became the first woman pilot of the to qualify to undertake combat missions on a fighter jet.

IAF officials said has completed operational syllabus for carrying out combat missions on Bison aircraft during day time.

"She is the to be qualified to undertake missions by day on a fighter aircraft," IAF Group Capt said.

At present, Bhawana is posted at the Nal base in Bikaner



Another said she will be allowed to carry out night operations once she completes training for night missions.

Bhawana joined the fighter squadron in November 2017 and flew the first solo on Bison in March last year.

"With her dedication, hard work and perseverance she has become the of the IAF to achieve this feat," said Group Capt Banerjee.

She is from the first batch of women fighter pilots of the IAF.

Three women -- Kanth, and -- were commissioned as flying officers in July 2016, less than a year after the government decided to open the fighter stream for women on an experimental basis.

The IAF has already selected the next batch of three women trainee pilots for the fighter stream.

