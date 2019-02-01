JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

10 lakh patients treated so far under Ayushman Bharat scheme: FM

Other banks to be out of PCA framework soon, says FM
Business Standard

IAF Mirage aircraft crashes at HAL airport, 1 pilot dead,

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

: A Mirage 2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed at the HAL Airport here Friday killing a pilot on the spot and leaving another critically injured, police said.

"The body of one of the pilots is completely charred while the second pilot is in a serious condition," a police officer at the HAL Airport police station said.

The HAL, in a statement, said the incident occurred at 10.30 am during a sortie.

Theplane went up in flames as it crashed with an explosion and thick smoke billowed from the spot, leaving passersby and residents living around the airport in a shock.

Firefighters and the ground staff at the HAL airport swung into action to douse the flames.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 12:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements