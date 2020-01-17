JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Suicides in Japan hit record low in 2019; 70% of the deaths are of men
Business Standard

Out on bail, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad visits Jama Masjid

Flanked by his supporters and locals, Azad read out the Preamble to the Constitution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chandrashekhar Azad, bhim army
Chandrashekhar Azad

Hours after being released from Tihar Jail, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad visited the historic Jama Masjid on Friday.

Flanked by his supporters and locals, Azad read out the Preamble of the Constitution.

Calling for repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he termed as a "black act", he said nothing is more important than keeping the country together.
First Published: Fri, January 17 2020. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU