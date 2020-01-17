JUST IN
Business Standard

Unnao case: HC seeks CBI's response on Sengar's appeal against conviction

A bench of justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal allowed Sengar to deposit in 60 days the fine amount of Rs 25 lakh, out of which Rs 10 lakh will be released to the rape survivor

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kuldeep Singh Sengar
Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Photo: PTI

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the CBI on expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's appeal challenging his conviction and life term in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

A bench of justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal allowed Sengar to deposit in 60 days the fine amount of Rs 25 lakh, out of which Rs 10 lakh will be released to the rape survivor without any condition.

The bench has now posted the matter for May 4.
First Published: Fri, January 17 2020. 12:00 IST

