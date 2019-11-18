JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

There is no colour version of 'The Lighthouse', says Robert Eggers

Proximity with Nitish could be one reason for denying me
Business Standard

Bhubaneswar to host India's home matches in Hockey Pro League

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bhubaneswar will host India's home matches during the 2020 Hockey Pro League, the sport's governing body announced on Monday.

The second edition of the Hockey Pro League will be played between January 11 and June 28, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said in a statement.

Bhubaneswar has become a hockey hub in India and has been hosting a majority of tournaments, the most recent being the Olympic qualifiers.

The Pro League will feature 144 matches in the coming season.

Australia's home matches will be played in Perth and Sydney, while England will be playing its share in London.

The first match will feature the Netherlands and China on January 11, 2020 at the Wujin Hockey Stadium in Changzhou.

The venues:

Argentina: Buenos Aires, San Miguel de Tucuman


Australia: Perth, Sydney

Belgium: Antwerp

China: Changzhou

Germany: Mnchengladbach, Hamburg, Berlin

Great Britain: London

India: Bhubaneswar

The Netherlands: Utrecht, Rotterdam, Hertogenbosch, Amsterdam

New Zealand: Christchurch, Auckland

Spain: Valencia

USA: North Carolina.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 18 2019. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU