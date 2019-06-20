Bhujbal wants Maha regional development authority like MMRDA

Thursday demanded formation of Pradesh Regional Development Authority (MPRDA) on the lines of Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA).

Devendra Fadnavis, however, said that there was no need for a separate state-level body as development authorities have already been set up for different growth centres like Nagpur, Pune, and

Bhujbal made the demand while speaking on the debate over reorganising the jurisdiction of the MMRDA, by including the entire area of Palghar, Vasai ( district), Alibag, Pen, Panvel and Khalapur talukas (Raigad district) and some areas of Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ambernath and Karjat.

A decision on this had already been taken by the cabinet and the Assembly Thursday passed the resolution moved by Fadnavis.

Responding to Bhujbal's demand, Fadnavis said, "Apart from Mumbai, development authorities have already been set up for different growth centres in the state like Nagpur, Pune, and Hence, there is no need for a separate Pradesh Regional Development Authority.

