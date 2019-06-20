Bhujbal wants Maha regional development authority like MMRDA

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra government transfers 18 top officials
'Divyang' in Maharashtra to get Rs 3.75 lakh for eco-friendly mobile vehicle shops
Ambedkar memorial to fetch Rs 90 cr annually: MMRDA tells HC
Mumbai Metro network to expand to 276 km: Mungantiwar
Bombay HC allows MMRDA to cut mangroves for connector flyover
-
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal Thursday demanded formation of Maharashtra Pradesh Regional Development Authority (MPRDA) on the lines of Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA).
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, said that there was no need for a separate state-level body as development authorities have already been set up for different growth centres like Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad and Kolhapur.
Bhujbal made the demand while speaking on the debate over reorganising the jurisdiction of the MMRDA, by including the entire area of Palghar, Vasai (Palghar district), Alibag, Pen, Panvel and Khalapur talukas (Raigad district) and some areas of Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ambernath and Karjat.
A decision on this had already been taken by the cabinet and the Assembly Thursday passed the resolution moved by Fadnavis.
Responding to Bhujbal's demand, Fadnavis said, "Apart from Mumbai, development authorities have already been set up for different growth centres in the state like Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad and Kolhapur. Hence, there is no need for a separate Maharashtra Pradesh Regional Development Authority.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU