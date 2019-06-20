JUST IN
Two rescuers among 14 civilians killed by Syria regime fire: monitor

AFP  |  Beirut 

Regime bombardment killed 14 civilians including two rescue workers in an ambulance in embattled northwest Syria on Thursday, a Britain-based war monitor said.

Those killed also included seven children in various areas of the jihadist-run Idlib province, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

A regime air strike targeted an ambulance in the town of Maaret al-Noman, killing two rescue workers inside, it said, in the latest deadly bombardment on the wider region of some three million people since late April.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 15:55 IST

