Two rescuers among 14 civilians killed by Syria regime fire: monitor

Regime bombardment killed 14 civilians including two rescue workers in an ambulance in embattled northwest on Thursday, a Britain-based war monitor said.

Those killed also included seven children in various areas of the jihadist-run Idlib province, the Britain-based for Human Rights monitoring group said.

A regime air strike targeted an ambulance in the town of Maaret al-Noman, killing two rescue workers inside, it said, in the latest deadly bombardment on the wider region of some three million people since late April.

