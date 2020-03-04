JUST IN
US election: Joe Biden scripts Super Tuesday comeback with Texas win

The result in Texas -- where the leftist Sanders had been polling ahead -- capped a remarkable night for Biden, who was projected to win a clear majority of the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday.

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

With 228 delegates in play, Texas was the night's second-biggest prize behind California, where exit polls projected a win for Sanders.

Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Texas, US networks projected, handing him a key victory over Bernie Sanders, his main rival for the party's White House nomination.

First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 15:52 IST

