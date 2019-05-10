BIE announces schedule for first phase of admissions

The State Board of Intermediate Education, which recently came under flak for alleged goof-up in declaring the exam results,Friday announced the schedule of admissions for the first phase, into the two-year Intermediate for 2019-20 academic year.

As per the schedule, issue of application forms and commencement of admissions in the first phase would start from May 21 and classes would commence from June 1, an official release said.

Admissions in the first phase should be completed by July 1, it said.

The schedule for the second phase of admissions would be communicated in due course, it added.

The intermediate examination results were announced on April 18.

The alleged errors led to protests by students, their parents, students organisations and opposition parties.

Some students and their parents claimed they got poor marks though they are meritorious and scored good marks in the first year examination.

Errors, including in bubbling of OMR sheets by examiners and not displaying practical marks in the memos of some geography students, came to the fore.

Meanwhile, the Opposition said it would stage a protest here with other parties Saturday on the issue.

State N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked party workers from and neighbouring Ranga Reddy districts to participate in the dharna, sources said.

Congress alleged that about 25 students have committed suicide, upset over the results.

The demands of the opposition parties include paying compensation to the families of those who committed suicides, sacking minister G Jagadeesh Reddy.

The CPI said in a release that police shifted the leaders of AISF ad AIYF, who were on fast at its office on the Intermediate , to the state-run

