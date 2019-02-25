Bihar Assembly speaker questions relevance of NOTA in direct

Legislative Assembly has questioned relevance of NOTA (None Of The Above) ballot option and urged the (EC) to do away it in direct because it encourages voters to go for rejection instead of election of candidates.

In a letter to written on Sunday, Choudhary welcomed the Supreme Courts judgement doing away with the NOTA in indirect such as Rajya Sabha and the polls.

Choudhary wrote to EC after the poll panel informed the assembly secretariat about the apex court's judgement doing away with the NOTA in indirect

While welcoming the scs judgement, the favoured elimination of NOTA choice to voters in direct elections saying that how can NOTA be justified in direct elections if it is not held to be relevant in indirect elections.

It has been around six years of NOTA system which is implemented after the apex courts 2013 judgement through which voters were given the option to reject their candidates, he said adding that only two per cent voters have used this ballot opton during several state assembly and Lok Sabha elections since its implementation.

Stating that NOTA does not seem to be relevant even in direct elections, Choudhary said that The idea behind holding election is to elect someone. Rejecting all candidates and electing none can not be the objective of election process.

The urged the EC to bring the issue of removal of NOTA in direct elections before the supreme court.

