Rijiju rules out Prez rule in Arunachal, says state govt couldn't convince people on PRC issue

Monday ruled out the imposition of in Arunachal Pradesh, which witnessed widespread violence in the past four days, and said the could not communicate properly to the people on the contentious PRC issue, leading to the unrest.

Rijiju also said the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in the state should take all possible steps, including initiating dialogue with the civil society, to bring normalcy as early as possible, as there was confusion on the issue of granting Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to six communities.

"There is no question of imposition of The should immediately work for restoring peace and bringing back normalcy. The protests took place as the could not communicate properly to the people on the issue of PRC," he told reporters here.

Rijiju also denied that there was any move to replace by the ruling BJP.

The has demanded the chief minister's resignation and the imposition of in the state.

At least three people lost their lives during violent protests over granting the PRC to six non- Scheduled Tribe (APSTs) communities living in Namsai and Changlang districts -- Deoris, Sonowal-Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis and Mishings -- and to the Gorkhas living in Vijaynagar.

Most of these communities are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring

Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said the state government should give compensation to those who were killed and those who received

"The (Rajnath Singh) and I have spoken to the Governor and the and told them that peace must be prevailed and adequate compensation should be given to the victims of police firing," he said.

The union for home also blamed the for "politicising" the PRC issue and said the Narendra Modi-led central government has done tremendous work for the development of as well for the entire Northeastern region and all such initiatives should not go in vain due to protests and violence.

" is a peaceful state and its people are peace loving. The state government should talk to all concerned people and organisations so that peace and harmony come back. I am told the situation is now under fully control," he said.

patrolled the streets of Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar Monday as people gathered on streets defying curfew despite the chief minister's assurance that grant of PRC to six non-native communities in the state was a "closed issue".

Curfew that was clamped in Itanagar and adjoining Naharlagun town on Saturday, but it did not deter protesters from venturing into the troubled streets that were scene of pitched battles with security forces over the last three days that left three people dead, including two in police firing on Sunday.

No major incident of violence has been reported from anywhere since Monday morning as Arunachal Scouts, an infantry regiment of the trained in mountain warfare, marched through the streets of the two towns to instill confidence among people and ward off possible violence, officials said.

