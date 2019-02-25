Waldner mulls manufacturing facility in India

: Germanys GmbH, a laboratory furniture and research equipment manufacturer, is scouting for Indian JV partners and studying the possibility of setting up manufacturing facility in India, a top company official said here Monday.

The company is fully geared up to exploit emerging investment opportunities in India, that is fast establishing itself as a global R&D hub, he said.

" has earmarked investments to form Joint Ventures and contribute our expertise to the R&D market growth," said Joerg Hoffmann, of GmbH.

The company also plans to be a part of Make-In- drive.

"We already have an OEM in

We are also investigating into the possibility of setting up of local supply chain to cater to the growing market through possible production and JVs and it is under discussions", Hoffmann told reporters here.

He further said Waldner envisions emerging as a key R&D hub in and also announced opening of a new office space at here.

Waldner has a 100 per cent wholly owned subsidiary in India, based out of

