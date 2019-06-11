Bihar businessman guns down wife, daughter; kills self

A allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed pistol, after gunning down his wife and minor daughter in Kidwaipuri area, police said on Tuesday.

The trader's son (4), whom he also shot at, is stated to be in critical condition in hospital, they said.

"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. A suicide note has also been found from the spot. It indicates that the man first shot at his wife, daughter and son, and then committed suicide by shooting himself," IG, Patna, Sunil Kumar said.

Further probe into the incident is underway.

