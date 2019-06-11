Indian-origin student collects 15,000kg paper waste in Dubai

An eight-year-old Indian-origin student here has collected nearly 15,000 kg of paper waste in the gulf emirate as part of the Emirates Environmental Group's nationwide campaign.

has been honoured for her efforts in keeping the clean by collecting the paper waste, reported.

"I was campaigning around my area to collect paper, so that it can be recycled. Every week, I would go out to collect newspapers, magazines, and other paper that people were throwing away or didn't want to keep," she said.

"I think it's important for children, like myself, to start and spreading awareness about the from an early age, so we can acquire the habit of living green as we get older," she added.

She was honoured on Monday during the 22nd edition of the Emirates Awards in

Tony won the paper section in the individual category for her efforts in collecting a total of 14,914 kg of paper waste, the report said.

The eco-friendly drive had three categories - corporations, academic institutions and individuals/families - and the materials that were collected included paper, plastic, glass, cans, mobiles, among other items.

Through this (UAE)-wide campaign, the (EEG) was able to reduce projected carbon emissions by at least 73,393 metric tonnes, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)