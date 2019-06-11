Jagan wishes Akbaruddin Owaisi a speedy recovery

-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Tuesday wished AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisis brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is undergoing treatment in London, a speedy recovery.
"Praying for the speedy recovery and good health of Akbaruddin Owaisiji," Jagan tweeted.
Sources in MIM said Akbaruddin, the four-time MLA, left for London during the first week of May and is expected to return here in the last week of June or first week of July.
The MIM legislator from Chandrayagutta here, the floor leader of his party in the Legislative Assembly, has been suffering from certain health issues ever since the attack on him in 2011.
He was shot at and stabbed, sustaining injuries at several places, including his abdomen.
"Owaisi is a frequent visitor to London for his health check up and treatment.
He was not hospitalised there.
He was in Saudi Arabia for the umrah pilgrimage and left for London from there, the sources said.
