Bihar encephalitis deaths: Chirag Paswan expresses grief

Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that he was pained by the death of children in Bihar's district due to acute and hoped such incidents would not reoccur.

More than 100 children have died in Bihar's district due to suspected Syndrome.

"I extend my sympathies...The death number gives extreme but I believe that nature punishes us when we make any mistake," Paswan said without elaborating.

He was speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

"I am hopeful that with government's efforts such incidents would not reoccur," Paswan said.

As soon as the House met for the day some of the members also raised the issue of death of children due to outbreak of Syndrome.

There have been more than 44,000 cases and nearly 6,000 deaths due to encephalitis in between 2008 and 2014, said a 2017 study published in of Medical Research (IJMR).

