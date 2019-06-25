Bihar encephalitis deaths: Chirag Paswan expresses grief

LJP leader Chirag Paswan Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that he was pained by the death of children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to acute encephalitis and hoped such incidents would not reoccur.
More than 100 children have died in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.
"I extend my sympathies...The death number gives extreme pain but I believe that nature punishes us when we make any mistake," Paswan said without elaborating.
He was speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.
"I am hopeful that with government's efforts such incidents would not reoccur," Paswan said.
As soon as the House met for the day some of the members also raised the issue of death of children due to outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.
There have been more than 44,000 cases and nearly 6,000 deaths due to encephalitis in India between 2008 and 2014, said a 2017 study published in The Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU