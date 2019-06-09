Bihar engineer caught red-handed while taking bribe, valuables seized in raid at his house

An employed with the government was on Saturday arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 14 lakh by the department, which also conducted a raid at his residence from where cash and documents relating to properties owned by him were seized.

According to Deputy SP (Vigilance) Gopal Paswan, Suresh Prasad Singh, an with the Public Works Department, was caught red-handed along with a of his department, Shashi Bhushan Prasad, in

He said a complaint was received from Akhilesh Prasad Jaiswal, a contractor, that for release of payments for a road construction project the two officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 32 lakh.

"We laid a trap as part of which Jaiswal agreed to pay Rs 14 lakh as an instalment of the bribe at the assigned time and place from where the two officials were caught red-handed," the said.

A raid was also conducted at the engineer's residence in Patel Nagar locality from where Rs 2.36 lakh were recovered in cash, besides documents relating to five flats owned by him in and another in Noida, a plot of land in Bihta on the outskirts of the city and other valuables like vehicles and jewelery were also seized, sources said.

The arrested officials were being interrogated and they will be produced before a designated court in due course, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)