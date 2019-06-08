Pak lawyers to hold nationwide agitation on June 14 to protest case against SC judge

-
Lawyers across Pakistan will hold a country-wide agitation on June 14 to protest against the government's action of filing a case of misconduct against a Supreme Court judge for allegedly hiding information of his wife's foreign properties.
Announcing the protest on Saturday, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) vice chairman Amjad Shah said, "The government should immediately withdraw the case as it has no merit and is based on ill-intention."
The PBC also demanded resignation of the law minister and the attorney general.
Pakistan President Arif Alvi has moved the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), asking it to take action against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly hiding information of his wife's benami foreign properties.
The five-member SJC is headed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The other members include four seniormost judges -- two from the apex court and two from the high courts. Only the SJC can remove a Supreme Court or a High Court judge.
The opposition political parties have also criticised the government action, terming it as "malafide".
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has already announced its support to the lawyers' protest.
