Pak lawyers to hold nationwide agitation on June 14 to protest case against SC judge

Lawyers across will hold a country-wide agitation on June 14 to protest against the government's action of filing a case of misconduct against a for allegedly hiding information of his wife's foreign properties.

Announcing the protest on Saturday, (PBC) said, "The government should immediately withdraw the case as it has no merit and is based on ill-intention."



The PBC also demanded resignation of the and the

has moved the (SJC), asking it to take action against Justice for allegedly hiding information of his wife's benami foreign properties.

The five-member SJC is headed by the of the The other members include four seniormost judges -- two from the apex court and two from the high courts. Only the SJC can remove a or a

The opposition political parties have also criticised the government action, terming it as "malafide".

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has already announced its support to the lawyers' protest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)