AIMIM seeks LoP post in Telangana Assembly after merger of 12 Cong MLAs with TRS

Saturday said his party would urge the Assembly to accord the opposition party status to his party consequent to the merger of 12 MLAs with the ruling

"We will urge the because is the second largest party (after TRS). should get the of Opposition (LoP) post," Owaisi told reporters.

His party would meet the and submit a representation to him, he said, hoping that the Speaker would positively consider the request.

The BJP was given the post of of Opposition in though the party had only three MLAs in the 70-member House, he said.

The had won 19 MLAs in the Assembly polls held in December last year. It came down to 18 after state N Uttam Kumar Reddy quit as MLA following his election to Lok Sabha recently.

Twelve (12) Congress MLAs had earlier announced their decision to quit the party and join the

In a dramatic turn of events, Assembly Speaker P Thursday recognised 12 MLAs of Congress as members of TRS, hours after they moved him seeking merger of their group with the ruling party.

The Speaker acceded to the request of the MLAs considering the fact that they constituted two-thirds of the Congress Legislature Party, a requirement for merger under the

As the Congress's strength has come down to six, one less than that of AIMIM, it may lose the status of the main opposition party in the 119-member House.

In the changed circumstances, stands a chance to get the main opposition status. However, the party is an ally of the Owaisi had supported the TRS in the Assembly polls.

Following the merger of with TRS, the ruling party's strength rose to 100. The TDP has two MLAs but one of them had also said he would support the TRS. The BJP is represented by one member in the Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)