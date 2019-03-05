Bird Group to open 3 hotels in next 3-4 years; eyes expansion in Europe, Middle East

Tuesday said it is looking to open three luxury hotels under its brand 'Roseate Hotels and Resorts' in and in next 3 to 4 years and is considering acquisitions for future expansion.

The group currently has six properties with three of them in including the recently launched Roseate in Rishikesh and three in the

"We have a firm pipeline of three luxury and upscale properties in Jaipur, and the The property in is slated to open in 2019," told PTI.

Work on and properties will also begin this year and "we expect both properties to be operational in the next 3-4 years," he added.

The company is also looking at organic as well as global acquisitions to expand its presence and portfolio, Bhatia said.

"We are also exploring management prospects in and international markets like Europe, Middle East besides the UK, where we already have an established presence," he added.

On the recently launched property in Rishikesh, Bhatia said: "This all villa retreat offers a unique luxurious stay experience on the banks of the and fills the gap of much needed luxury retreat in the region."



Core business of include travel technology, aviation services, hospitality, retail and education.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)