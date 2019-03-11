Birla Corp shares drop up to 14 pc following NGT order to stop mining at Chittorgarh

Shares of slumped up to 14 per cent during intra-day trade on Monday after (NGT) ordered the firm to stop all activities being carried on within the municipal limits of City.

On BSE, the scrip after opening on a negative note further declined 14.11 per cent to Rs 485.10 during the day.

Similarly, at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares plunged 11.52 per cent to the intra-day low of Rs 500.

The company in a regulatory filing on Saturday said, "the Principal of NGT on March 8, 2019 has ordered to stop all activities which are being carried on within the municipal limits of City and within 10 km of or within Eco-Sensitive Zone of Bassi Wildlife Sanctuary".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)