Authorities yet to give sanctions to prosecute Kanhaiya, others in sedition case: Police to court

The Monday told a court here that authorities were yet to give requisite sanctions to prosecute former and others in a 2016 case.

On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the during an event on February 9, 2016.

told the police that they could have filed the charge sheet after procuring the sanctions.

"You (police) could have filed after procuring sanction only. What was the hurry? I can go ahead with the case," the said



Police told the court that it would take two to three months to procure the sanctions.

The court also sought a report from the of police assigned to the case.

It posted the matter for further hearing on March 29.

The court had earlier also directed the police to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the process while granting it three weeks to procure the sanction needed to prosecute Kumar and other accused, including former JNU students, and Anirban Bhattacharya, in the case.

