Birth anniversary of Mother of Aurobindo Ashram observed

A large number of people from across the country thronged the Aurobindo Ashram here Thursday to pay homage to Mother (Mirra Alfasa), spiritual coordinator of saint-philosopher Sri Aurobindo, on the occasion of her 141st birth anniversary.
Special arrangements were made for the people to offer tributes at the memorial. Mass meditation before the memorials of Aurobindo and the Mother were held.
People were permitted to visit the chambers of the spiritual leaders.
While Sri Aurobindo passed away on December 5, 1950, the Mother died on November 17, 1973.
Sri Aurobindo established the ashram in 1926.
