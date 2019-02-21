Birth anniversary of Mother of Aurobindo Ashram observed

A large number of people from across the country thronged the here Thursday to pay homage to Mother (Mirra Alfasa), of saint-philosopher Sri Aurobindo, on the occasion of her 141st birth anniversary.

Special arrangements were made for the people to offer tributes at the memorial. Mass before the memorials of Aurobindo and the Mother were held.

People were permitted to visit the chambers of the spiritual leaders.

While passed away on December 5, 1950, the Mother died on November 17, 1973.

established the ashram in 1926.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)