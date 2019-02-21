Gold futures weaken by Rs 101 on weak global cues

Gold prices were down by Rs 101 to Rs 33,769 per 10 gram in futures trade Thursday as speculators reduced exposure in tandem with a muted trend in the overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April traded lower by Rs 101, or 0.3 per cent, at Rs 33,769 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,342 lots.

The gold for delivery in far-month June also fell by Rs 105, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 33,966 per 10 gram in 6,673 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading downward by 0.36 per cent at USD 1,338.52 an ounce in

