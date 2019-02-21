Three Kashmiri girls post adverse remarks against Army on social media, Institute takes action

The (IVRI) here has taken action against three Kashmiri girls for allegedly posting adverse remarks against the on social media, a said Thursday.

After the deadly attack on February 14, these girls allegedly made some adverse and objectionable comments on a Whatsapp group in which other students were also members, the said.

After the matter came to light, the institute conducted a probe and action was taken thereafter.

"The action against the three Kashmiri girl students was taken on Wednesday after a probe and local intelligence report. While fellowship of two girls has been stopped, admission of one other has been cancelled," Registrar, IVRI, said.

He said the two students, whose fellowship was stopped, have been warned not to indulge in any such activities in the future failing which they will be expelled.

40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured last week in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's district for which the has taken responsibility.

Seven Kashmiri students were earlier this week suspended by Roorkee-based for their alleged anti-national posts on

