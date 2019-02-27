Playschool booked for defacing public property with admission posters

A playschool here was booked for damaging public property with its admission posters after a complaint was made against it by the Rail Corporation (NMRC), officials said Wednesday.

The NMRC, which operates the Noida-Greater rail, had alleged that the playschool had pasted the posters on its premises despite signage warning action against such acts.

"Posters have been pasted illegally by the playschool on pillars between Sector 51 and Sector 76 stations of the Aqua Line and public property has been defaced," the said in its complaint.

A case was registered at the Sector 49 police station and the Sector 76-located playschool was charged under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, officials said.

"The posters were immediately removed from the pillars after we registered the FIR," said.

He said there have been at least two dozen similar complaints about NMRC's public property being defaced and the police have clubbed all complaints for probe.

