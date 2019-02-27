Official gets 4 yr jail term for forcing junior to pay hotel bill

A court here on Wednesday sentenced a retired to four years' rigorous imprisonment for forcing a to pay his hotel bill of Rs 3,762.

J P Singh convicted former Dashrat Kumar, who retired last year, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for misusing his official position and taking an "undue favour".

had stayed at a hotel here on August 8 and 9 in 2014. Local officials of the prison department had booked the suite for him.

He left the hotel without paying the bill. Then district jail had to pay the bill, J P Ghaatia Kumar said.

Tiwari lodged a complaint with the against who booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

