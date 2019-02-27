Sedition case against 11 youths over Pak flag 'photo'

A case has been registered against 11 youths in Jharkhand's district after a photo emerged on purportedly showing them wearing shirts of the flag, police said Wednesday.

of Police (Dhanbad-Rural) said five of the youths, suspected to have figured in the group photo, had been arrested on Wednesday. The police refused to share details of those arrested.

The district administration imposed Section 144 at Baidpur village on Tuesday evening after tension prevailed over the photo on purportedly showing the youths wearing the shirts of the flag, Kumar said.

The SP said the situation was under control now.

The residents of Nirsa block, who were celebrating Indian airstrikes on a in on Tuesday, saw the group photo of some local youths on social media, Kumar said.

They surrounded the houses of the 11 youths and vandalised them on Tuesday evening, the said, adding police used batons to control the situation.

Deputy A Dodde, Senior of Police Kishor Kaushal, and Kumar went to the village and imposed Section 144 in the area.

