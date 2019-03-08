Birthday wishes pour in for Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian T20 Friday turned 30 and wishes poured in from across the community to wish the batting star.

Harmanpreet, who has been honoured with Arjuna Award for her excellence during the World Cup 2017, has played 93 ODIs and 96 T20Is for

The BCCI Women wished its captain, "Wishing our very own champion @ImHarmanpreet, a very happy birthday!"



"Happy Birthday (@ImHarmanpreet). You have truly changed the complexion of the women's game with two amazing knocks at the two World Cups!," teammate and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav said.

England medium pacer also took to twitter to wish the Indian star.

"Happy birthday twinnie @ImHarmanpreet hope you have a lovely day."



The International Council (ICC) also took the opportunity to remind everyone of the power-hitter's unbeaten 171 in semi-final against

" T20I A fantastic 171* in the #WWC17 semis A maiden T20I century in the opening match of @T20WorldCup 2018 Happy 30th birthday @ImHarmanpreet!," ICC tweeted.

Posting a picture of himself and Harmanpreet, Indian batsman tweeted: "There are no boundaries which a woman can't surpass. And @ImHarmanpreet truly proves that! Wishing you a very happy birthday, Keep the runs coming! #HappyBirthdayHarmanpreet."



Harmanpreet was ruled out of the ODI series against England women in due to an ankle Still recovering from the injury, she also sat out of the ongoing T20 series against England.

