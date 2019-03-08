Trump says relationship with N Korea's Kim 'remains good'

US said Friday his relationship with North Korea's "remains good," despite the failure of a summit last week between the two leaders.

North Korea's had earlier acknowledged for the first time the collapse of the high-stakes summit, which ended without any agreement on reducing Pyongyang's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

"I have a feeling that our relationship with North Korea, and myself, I think it is a very good one. I think it remains good," Trump told reporters at the

The meeting was supposed to build on the leaders' historic first meeting in last year.

Trump repeated his frequent claim that he had brought the US back from the brink of war with North since coming to office.

"This was a disaster. I inherited a mess. It is straightening out a lot. We are doing very well there," he said.

"I inherited a mess with North and right now you have no (missile) testing. You have no nothing."



Following the stalemate in Hanoi, researchers said this week that had started rebuilding the Sohae after Kim had agreed last year to shut it as part of confidence-building measures.

"I would be surprised in a negative way if (Kim) did anything that was not per our understanding. But we'll see what happens," Trump added.

Trump's remarks, which came as he was departing the to visit tornado-hit Alabama, also touched on the fractious US- trade relationship, domestic and the Mueller investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with

Asked about the months-long trade war with China, the said he would not agree to any solution unless it was a good deal for the

"I am confident but... if this isn't a great deal, I won't make a deal," Trump told reporters.

US and Chinese officials have said they are making progress toward a resolution, but a in said earlier an agreement was not imminent.

Negotiations were extended through Sunday as officials race to reach a deal ahead of a deadline next week when US duty rates are due to rise sharply.

Trump's remarks came a day after his former campaign chief was sentenced to nearly four years in prison by a for tax crimes and in the highest profile case yet stemming from Robert Mueller's investigation.

"I feel very badly for I think it has been a very tough time for him," Trump said.

The Republican also weighed in on the row engulfing the Democrats over anti-Semitism which has led to the party's biggest crisis since reclaiming the majority two months ago.

The party passed a resolution against bigotry following an acrimonious debate over how to reprimand Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, who sparked a firestorm over repeated criticisms of and a powerful pro- lobby in that exerts influence in US

"The Democrats have become an anti- party and an anti-Jewish party," Trump said.

The president was due to visit victims of last weekend's tornado that devastated in last weekend, killing at least 23 people and injuring dozens.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)