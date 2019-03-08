Met L-G, sought help in regularisation of guest teachers: Delhi BJP chief

Friday said that he has met Baijal and sought his help in regularisation of services of guest teachers in government schools of the city.

He also accused the government of playing politics over the issue.

Thousands of guest teachers of schools whose contract ended last month, have been agitating over their demand for regularisation of their services.

With the Lok Sabha polls round the corner, the ruling and BJP are wrangling over the issue of guest teachers.

On Thursday, met the guest teachers demonstrating near the residence of Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and said their problems could be solved by a method adopted by the BJP government in to regularise its guest teachers.

Sisodia, in reply to Tiwari's allegation, said on Friday the has already passed the policy the was suggesting and challenged him to get it cleared by the to help the guest teachers.

An unimpressed however charged, "The is playing politics over the issue of regularising of 22,000 guest teachers who have been rendered jobless due to its fault."



He claimed the has sent a "letter" to the L-G, which is not any policy, because it does not involve consultation with its law, and services departments.

After meeting with the L-G, Tiwari asserted that the BJP stood with the guest teachers in their fight and assured that their services will continue till August 31.

As many as 25,000 teachers are staring at an uncertain future after their contracts ended on February 28. They have not yet been informed whether their services have been terminated or their contracts will be renewed.

The Delhi government had passed a bill to regularise the employment of around 15,000 guest teachers (working on contractual basis) in government-run schools in October 2017.

The had directed that guest teachers would continue in their services till Feb 28 or till the time regular teachers were appointed.

It gave the direction during the hearing of a plea filed by an NGO against the over the appointment of permanent teachers.

