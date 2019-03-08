Left Front announces candidates for Raiganj, Murshidabad amid talks with Cong

Amid the ongoing seat-sharing talks between the CPI(M) and the in West Bengal, the on Friday announced its candidates for the and Murshidabad Lok Sabha seats, a bone of contention between the two parties.

The announcement drew sharp reactions from the Congress, which was not ready to compromise on those two seats, that "if needed, the party will fight alone in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats but will not compromise with its dignity".

The announcement of candidates in these two seats held by the CPI(M) might lead to a breakdown in the seat-sharing discussions between the two parties and eventually pave the way for a four-cornered contest in the state in the upcoming

Besides the CPI(M) and the Congress, the ruling Trinamool (TMC) and a resurgent are vying for a large number of seats in the politically important state in the upcoming polls.

The current MPs -- and -- would contest from and Murshidabad respectively, Biman Bose, of the CPI(M)-led Left Front, said.

The Congress, in a press statement, said it was unfortunate that the had announced the two candidates while the discussion over seat adjustment was on.

"Our national leadership has been in touch with their (Left Front) national leadership. It was decided by the leaders of both the parties to convey the resolution of Friday's meeting to our central leadership. But they have announced the candidates unilaterally. We are sending a report to our national leadership about the development as the AICC is monitoring the matter right now," the statement said.

" and had won these two seats the last time. We have decided not to field candidates in the four Lok Sabha seats won by the the last time.

"We want to ensure the maximum polling of anti-BJP and anti-TMC votes and that is why we have decided not to contest the four Lok Sabha seats won by the Congress the last time," Bose said.

Asked whether the Left Front would stick to its stand if the Congress did not respect its "no mutual contest" proposal, he said if they took a different stand, then the Left leaders would discuss the matter and take a call.

Reacting to the development, a senior state Congress leader, who was privy to the talks, told PTI, "If the CPI(M) thinks it can use these pressure tactics against us, it is wrong. If needed, we will fight alone. We have nothing to lose. We too want the maximum polling of anti-BJP and anti-TMC votes, but not at the cost of our dignity."



"We still have 10-11 per cent votes in Bengal, the Left should not forget that", he said.

The development came at a time when Congress had asked the Congress in-charge of West Bengal, Gaurav Gogoi, to speak to CPI(M) in order to resolve the impasse over seat-sharing between the two parties in the state.

Gandhi had also met Congress to discuss the matter. The state Congress had requested Gandhi to take a call on the matter.

The CPI(M) central committee on Monday came out with a proposal of "no mutual contest" in the Lok Sabha polls in the six seats jointly held by the two parties in the state.

It was seen as a move to untangle the seat-sharing formula between the two parties to consolidate the anti-BJP and anti-TMC votes.

While the Congress had bagged four seats in the state in the 2014 general election, the had won only and Murshidabad.

The seats -- though won by the CPI(M) in 2014 by a slender margin -- are known as Congress bastions.

The CPI(M) had won the two seats in a four-cornered contest the last time.

While North Dinajpur's Raiganj has been a pocket borough of Congress stalwart Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, Murshidabad's has been dominated by the party's firebrand leader, Adhir Chowdhury, who is also a vociferous supporter of the alliance with the Left.

The two seats have been a bone of contention between the two sides since the beginning of the discussions.

