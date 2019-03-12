Bishop asks priests not to take political position in LS polls

: A of a Catholic diocese in has urged its priests not to take any political position favouring any sides in the election, saying 'it will harm us all."



In a circular issued to priests of the Idukki diocese, Mar said taking sides in the election "will harm us all".

"As spiritual leaders of our people we should not take any position favouring any sides," the said



According to him, the faithful do not want the priests to be actively involved in election poltics in the present context.

"Our people are intelligent enough to decide in elections", it said.

The Bishop's stand is seen as a departure from the positions taken by the Catholic Church, which holds sway over voters of Central Kerala, in the previous elections.

The diocese had supported an supported by the CPI(M) in the 2014 polls.

"We all have the duty before God to be symbols of charity and unity. Therefore I appeal to all of you to abstain from election related propagandas, statements and meetings, the circular said.

