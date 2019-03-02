BJD protests against bifurcation of East Coast Rly

-
The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Saturday held a demonstration in front of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) headquarters here protesting against the Centre's move to bifurcate the Waltair Division that falls under the zone.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had announced recently that a new railway division - South Coast Railway (SCoR) - with its headquarters at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh would be established.
The BJD agitators alleged that the railway network in the state would be undermined with the creation of SCoR that would also entail transferring assets to the neighbouring state.
They also alleged that ECoR would lose facilities like loco sheds and wagon maintenance units which will move to the SCoR.
"The BJP's Look East call is not proved wrong as the Centre bifurcated the ECoR Zone," BJD general secretary and party MLA Sanjay Dasburma said.
He added that Odisha has been demanding the creation of three new railway divisions under ECoR which would help in building more competence and capacity for the railways in Odisha.
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal Wednesday had said that SCoR will comprise existing Guntakal, Guntur and Vijayawada divisions.
It also includes around half of the Waltair Division of ECoR.
