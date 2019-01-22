No harm in spending contingency funds in KALIA scheme: BJD

Rejecting opposition allegations of (OCF) misuse, the ruling (BJD) Tuesday claimed that there was no harm in using the money for the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia) Scheme.

"The has launched KALIA scheme for the all-round development of farmers who are suffering from drought, debt burden and other difficulties. It will play a key role in the welfare of farmers," said

"The has withdrawn Rs 734.66 crore from OCF for implementation of Kalia scheme. The state government took the step as it was highly essential to eradicate the problems of the farmers," he said.

Stating that the allegations of opposition are "baseless", Patnaik said: "The OCF was meant to be used during emergency and the did the same. It was done as per law."



He alleged that the oppositions parties are targeting the state government with vested interest.

