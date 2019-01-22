Following Modi's trail, Patnaik to address rallies where PM

Ruling Biju (BJD) president and has planned to follow Narendra Modi's trail and address public meetings where the opposition BJP held congregations during the past few months.

As Modi addressed three public meetings at Khurda, Baripada and Bolangir between December 24 and January 15, too has plans to speak to the people in those places, a said.

"The has decided to visit all the places where Modi had addressed public meetings in the past two months," he said.

Modi had addressed a public meeting at Jharsuguda in western on September 22 last year. would visit the place on Thursday.

"We are planning a congregation of more than 1 lakh people at and chief minister's meeting at Jharsuguda," the leader said.

As Modi had visited Bolangir, another western district on January 15, the BJD supremo will also visit that place on January 24, he said.

Similarly, Patnaik will visit Baripada, the district headquarters of tribal dominated district on January 30. Modi had addressed a public meeting there on January 5.

As Khurda is only 20 km from state capital Bhubaneswar, the will address a meeting there in near future.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)