Some colleges with minority tag offering seats for cash: Munde

An allegation of some junior colleges having religious and linguistic minority statuses 'selling' the vacant seats for money was raised Tuesday in the Legislative Council.

Responding to a calling attention raised by the of Opposition Dhananjay Munde, Ashish Shelar said flying squads would be deployed to ensure strict compliance with norms for admission in junior colleges.

Munde has alleged that some junior colleges having religious and linguistic minority statuses generally cannot fill the sizable number of seats from their respective communities.

"However, instead of surrendering these non-filled seats to the for its online procedure, these colleges offer admissions by accepting cash against the unfilled seats, which is an illegal practice," Munde alleged.

The NCP also named three such junior colleges having the minority status and alleged that they have been accepting money against the vacant seats.

To this, Shelar said he would look into the allegations personally.

He also assured the of formation of flying squads to curb such alleged practices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)