2 MLAs robbed of cash, belongings in trains on way to Mumbai

Cash and other belongings of two MLAs from were allegedly stolen by unidentified persons when they were on-board different trains between and railway stations near Mumbai, a police said on Tuesday.

The incidents took place Monday morning when MLA and were on their way to attend the ongoing monsoon session here while travelling in Vidarbha Express and Devagiri Express from Malkapur (in Buldhana) and respectively, he said.

According to Chikhli (Buldhana) MLA Bondre's complaint, when halted on platform no.5 at for some time, an unidentified person entered the AC bogie reserved for MLAs and fled with a purse his wife carried and a file containing documents, the said.

Bondre tried to chase the thief, but the latter managed to escape, the said, adding that the stolen purse contained Rs 51,000 cash and an card.

The other incident involving Mehkar (Buldhana) MLA Raimulkar took place on-board Devagiri Express between and railway stations when the and his associates were on way to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here from Jalna, the official said.

When Railkumar woke up between Kalyan and Thane, his mobile phone, Rs 10,000 cash and his identity card were missing, the official said.

Two separate offences have been registered against unidentified persons at Kalyan and CSMT railway police stations, he said, adding efforts were on to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, Bondre hit out at the government over the incident and wondered if the thieves were having achhe din (good days) under the BJPs watch.

'Achhe din' was one of the slogans the ruling BJP had given in the run up to the 2014

Speaking to reporters in the premises here, Bondre said he also informed about the issue.

"The question is whether thieves are having achhe din? It is a serious matter. The incident occurred in the bogie meant for MLAs, which leads to law and order concern. What must be happening with common citizens if this is the case with MLAs?" he asked.

Railkumar also expressed concern over such incidents and narrated his experience.

"When I woke up (in the train) between Kalyan and Thane, my cell phone was missing and there was no money in the pocket of my shirt. The train attendant also had no clue about the incident when I enquired. I made a complaint at the CSMT on arrival," he added.

