BJP attacks Cong, Vadra after ED questions him in money laundering probe

The BJP on Wednesday attacked the and its chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in- after the ED quizzed him connection with a money laundering probe, alleging he got "kickbacks" from petroleum and defence deals during the UPA regime.

Sambit alleged that Vadra "bought eight to nine properties in London" from the money he got as kickbacks in 2008-09 when the UPA was in power.

Addressing a press conference here, said he would like to ask Vadra "what is the formula of becoming crorepati from roadpati?"



Alleging that "corruption" has been the "core agenda" of the party, said, "Everybody knows every member of the family is out on bail."



"The 2019 election is a fight between the gang of corrupt versus transparency of Narendra Modi government," he said.

Vadra has in the past denied allegations of wrongdoing and termed them a political witch hunt against him. Rahul Gandhi's sister is married to Vadra and has been recently appointed as party incharge of eastern

Patra alleged that the "kickbacks received from petroleum deal" went to the account of a company linked to Vadra and that he did round-tripping of money through various ways.

Similarly, the alleged, another company used to get kickbacks in defence deals during the UPA regime, which eventually went to Vadra.

Quoting an e-mail trail, he alleged that Vadra's company received "kickbacks" from a series of companies floated to "turn black money into white".

Vadra Wednesday appeared before the (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe case relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.

