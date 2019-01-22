BJP bags 10 out of 13 seats declared in NC Hills council

The BJP has won 10 seats out of the 13 declared in election, the State Election Commission (ASEC) said Tuesday.

The counting for the 28 constituencies of the Council began in the morning and results of 13 were declared till now.

Out of that, the BJP won 10 and Independents bagged three, the ASEC said, adding that counting of the remaining constituencies are going on.

The polling for the 28 seats of the 12th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council in district took place on January 19 and over 75 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)