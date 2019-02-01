BJP can instigate riots, says its ally in UP government

Om Prakash Rajbhar, who heads the BJP ally SBSP, Friday claimed that a US agency has warned that the saffron party could instigate riots.

The was apparently referring to reported remarks by US of on an assessment by intelligence agencies on threats worldwide.

According to reports, Coats said there was a possibility of communal violence if the BJP stresses on nationalist themes.

But was more direct, claiming, "An American agency, in its secret report, has said that BJP can instigate riots... riots can take place in

I am telling you not to fight in the name of Hindus and Muslims. It is only the common people who die in riots and not the leaders," he said at a public meeting in Saidpura village of Bansdih area.

In an apparent reference to a meeting of seers at the Kumbh Mela recently, he said, "They are in the mood for riots now. They can start riots on February 21.

"Remain vigilant as these are dangerous people. We want all to live peacefully and in amity in the country. They can do anything for votes," the said.

The seers had announced a march to Ayodhya to ceremoniously begin the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site there.

The backward classes welfare had recently stayed away from a meeting at Kumbh, complaining that the issues raised by him were being ignored.

