India continues to remain highest receiver of FDI: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India continues to remain the highest receiver of the FDI, finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman told on Monday while replying to a question by Congress member .

"The FIIs and FPIs would come and go. But, today the Indian retail investors have proven that even if they come and go any shock that may come in is now taken care of because of the shock absorbing capacity that the Indian retailers have brought into the Indian market," she said during Question Hour.

"We in the House should stand up and appreciate the Indian retailer who has invested a lot of confidence in the markets today in India," she added.

