India continues to remain highest receiver of FDI: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Tharoor's selfie with 6 women MPs with 'attractive place' tweet sparks row
Indian Embassy in Kuwait hits out at Tharoor's 'anti-India' retweet
Time to reform Congress' organisational leadership: Tharoor on poll results
Parliamentary panel questions MeitY officials on PM Twitter handle hacking
Scindia objects to Tharoor's remarks over replies in Hindi in Lok Sabha
-
India continues to remain the highest receiver of the FDI, finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman told Lok Sabha on Monday while replying to a question by Congress member Shashi Tharoor.
"The FIIs and FPIs would come and go. But, today the Indian retail investors have proven that even if they come and go any shock that may come in is now taken care of because of the shock absorbing capacity that the Indian retailers have brought into the Indian market," she said during Question Hour.
"We in the House should stand up and appreciate the Indian retailer who has invested a lot of confidence in the markets today in India," she added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU