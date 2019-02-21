BJP expresses disagreement over Tathagata's tweet on boycotting 'everything Kashmiri'

The BJP Thursday expressed its disagreement over Tathagata Roy's tweet backing the boycott of "everything Kashmiri" following the Pulwama terror attack and said the party did not agree with his views.

"I don't agree with his tweet. Matter ends there," told reporters when asked to comment on Roy's tweets.

A longtime and associated with Hindutva organisations before being appointed a by the Modi government, Roy had supported a call for boycotting Kashmir, including not travelling to the valley and not purchasing its products, following the Pulwama terror attack last week.

"An appeal from a retired of the Indian Army: Don't visit Kashmir,don't go to for the next 2 years. Don't buy articles from emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree," Roy had tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)