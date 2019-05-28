BJP,JD(U) candidates file papers for two Bihar Legislative

JD(U) candidate and BJP's nominee on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for the two seats of Legislative Councils by- poll which will be held on June 7, if necessary.

Tuesday is the last date for filing of nomination for the by-poll.

JD(U) candidate and candidate Radha Mohan Sharma filed their papers for by-poll for two legislative council seats. I accepted their papers, Assembly Bateshwar Nath Pandey, who is also the returning for the by-poll, told PTI.

Deputy Chief Sushil Kumar Modi, Road Construction Department Nand Kishore Yadav, JD(U) and member R C P Singh and other NDA leaders were present during filing of the nomination papers of the NDA candidates.

The by-poll was necessitated following death of two MLCs-- BJPs Suraj and RJDs Syed Khurshid Mohammad Mohsin alias Khurshid Mohsin.

Kushwaha died on December 29, 2018 while Mohsin, who was close to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, died on January 13, 2019.

The scrutiny of papers will take place on May 29, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 31, he said.

Since only two candidates have filed their papers for two seats on the last date of filing of nominations, the results for both the seats could be declared after 3 pm on May 31, Pandey added.

is a close associate of Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar. His name was doing round for NDA candidate from Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat, which ultimately went to BJP's Gopaljee Thakur.

Sharma, is state and hails from district.

