BJP, JDS ridicule 'Siddaramaiah-for-CM' chorus

The 'Siddaramaiah-for-CM' clamour within a section of the in has come in for ridicule from the JDS, its ruling coalition ally, and the opposition

The JD(S) dubbed the campaign as an act of 'chamchagiri' (sycophancy) while the called it anarchy within the by and his four or five 'chelas' (supporters).

Over the past few days, several leaders, including ministers in the Kumaraswamy government, have pitched for Congress legislature party (CLP) leader becoming the CM again.

Reacting to the statements of Home M B Patil and a few others in this regard, JD(S) state A H told reporters at Haveri Saturday that such remarks smack of 'chamchagiri'.

Patil's statements gave rise to questions whether he was doing so to appease somebody or he was only toeing some standard line, the said.

"This is not sane. It does not make sense when a minister, who understands administration, who understands constitution, says is the next chief

What else to do when some people resort to 'chamchagiri' despite being ministers," said.

On the other hand, MLA and former deputy chief K S Eshwarappa accused Siddaramaiah of creating anarchy in Congress, and 'advised' the Congress leadership to suspend him.

"Already, the Congress has reached a stage of being razed to the ground. If you dont take action it will lead to anarchy. Suspend Siddaramaiah and his four or five supporters. Demonstrate that you are a disciplined party," he said.

The said Siddaramaiah was daydreaming of becoming again.

Patil recently made a pitch for Siddaramaiah "as chief minister again," but clarified the present coalition government under H D Kumaraswamy would complete its full term.

Noting that many Congress leaders were pitching for making him out of "affection", Siddaramaiah Wednesday ruled out the possibility of any change in the top post held by Kumaraswamy.

A stung JD(S) has termed the clamour "unreasonable" and ruled out Siddaramaiah becoming immediately.

