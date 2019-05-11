Afghan official says female journalist shot dead in capital

An Afghan says that unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a female to the country's parliament in the capital

Nasrat Rahimi, a for the interior ministry, says that Mena Mangal, a for the lower house of the parliament and former TV presenter, was killed when she was on her way to work Saturday morning.

Rahimi said one or possibly more assailants escaped from the scene. police have launched an investigation.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

police say that it is not clear whether the murder was a terror act or the result of a personal dispute.

Both Islamic State group and militants regularly carry out attacks in the capital.

