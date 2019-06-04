BJP leader Vijender Gupta files defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia

BJP Tuesday filed a defamation case against and his deputy for "maligning" his image after they accused him of being part of an alleged "conspiracy" to kill the chief.

Gupta had also sent legal notices to Kejriwal and Sisodia a week ago asking them to apologise.

"I have filed a defamation case in against them (Kejriwal and Sisodia) as they did not reply to my legal notice," said the of Opposition in Assembly.

He has already filed a police complaint against the and his deputy, alleging that they were tying to "falsely implicate" him in an alleged conspiracy to kill

During the Lok Sabha polls the had saod in an interview to a that the wanted to get him killed by his own (PSO) in the manner in which had been killed.

Countering the charge Gupta had tweeted, "Before the slapgate on May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the to lift the security cover around his vehicle. The chief minister's instruction is registered in the roznamcha (police diary). The could not receive electoral gain out of it because I exposed this, so out of frustration Kejriwal is saying that his PSO reports to the BJP."



Sisodia shot back and accused Gupta of being a part of the conspiracy to kill

"BJP is conspiring to get the CM killed. This tweet by @Gupta_vijender has proved that the BJP is getting the daily security plan of the CM and it is hatching a conspiracy to kill the CM on this basis. is also a part of this conspiracy," he said quoting Gupta's tweet.

