JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits several schools to take stock of ongoing construction activities

Shyam Steel Industries files IPO papers with Sebi
Business Standard

SP will fight bypolls on all 11 seats alone if alliance with BSP ends: Akhilesh Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the party will fight bypolls alone on all 11 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats if its alliance with the BSP ends.

His remarks came after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said her party will fight the upcoming bypolls alone, but can work with the SP in future if Yadav is able to "fulfil his duties".

"If the alliance ends, we will field SP candidates on all 11 seats up for bypolls after consulting party leaders soon," Yadav said.

"Even if our paths are different, we welcome it," he said.

The SP chief said that for the party the killing of its workers was more important than the 'gathbandhan'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 12:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU