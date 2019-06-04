Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits several schools to take stock of ongoing construction activities

Tuesday visited several government schools and took stock of the ongoing construction activities in them.

Sisodia, who is also the Minister, had visited seven such government schools (six under construction and one constructed) on Monday in Rohini to take stock of construction activities.

On Tuesday, he again visited several schools.

"Visited #DelhiGovtSchools in Prashant Vihar, Jauntipur, Ghevra & Nithari villages today morning. The construction work of classrooms is in full swing. Many of the schools have classrooms construccted in '60s!" he posted on

With a few months to go for the Assembly polls, Chief Minister and his cabinet ministers have started surprise checks at various places.

From Tuesday onwards, they will also seek feedback from people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)