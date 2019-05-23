BJP leads in 20 seats and Cong, JDS in 3 each; Kharge trails

The BJP in is surging way ahead of its rivals as it was leading in 20 constituencies with trends available for 26 out of the 28 seats, the Election Commission said.

Ruling coalition partners, the and JDS, which had fought the polls together, were leading in three seats each.

Veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, who has never tasted electoral defeat, was trailing in Gulbarga by a margin of 5,754 against Umesh Jadhav of BJP.

Former and supremo H D Deve Gowda was leading against against BJP's Basavaraj by a wafer thin margin of 65 votes in Tumkur.

Gowda's grandsons Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, and Prajwal Revanna were leading in Mandya and Hassan respectively.

Nikhil had established a slender margin of 1509 votes in Mandya against supported by the BJP.

Prajwal was leading in Hassan against BJP's A Manju by 28565 votes.

Among BJP's candidates who are leading are P C Mohan from Bangalore Central, Tejavi Surya from Bangalore South, Bhagwanth Khuba from Bidar, Ramesh Jigajinagi (Bijapur), Srinivas Prasad (Chamarajanagar),



(Chikkaballapur), A Narayanaswamy (Chitradurga), Nalin Kumar Kateel (Dakshina Kannada) and G M Siddeshwar (Davangere).

Other BJP candidates leading were Prahlad Joshi in Dharwad, C S Udasi from Haveri, Muniswamy (Kolar), Karadi Snaganna (Koppal), B Y Raghavendra, son of state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa, from Shimoga and Ananth Kumar Hegde (Uttara Kannada).

candidates who were leading include Krishna Byre Gowda against D V Sadananda Gowda in Bangalore North, D K Suresh in Bangalore Rural and C S Vijayashankar in Mysore.

